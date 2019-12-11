To the Editor:
Apathy according to Webster’s is the feeling of not having much emotion or interest. An apathetic Christian is a cynical one, a person who simply does not care anymore about the signs of the times. Look at our calendars we get or buy. Out of twelve, only one had the National Day of Prayer listed. Some of our motels and hotels have removed the bibles. I wonder what they did with them?
A lot of people don’t know what month or day it is. We as Christians should be alarmed. We should come together and petition to have our National Day of Prayer a national holiday, with no work and be having revivals. It would be great if all of our churches in the county could come together and have a big revival. Talk to your pastors or elders.
Also pray for our troops and police officers.
Roger Weishoff
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.