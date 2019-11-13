To the Editor:
The V.A. is not helping us veterans at all. Since I have been here, I have been treated the worst by the Walla Walla, Washington VA so-called hospital. They do not compute. Please help us if you can. We were promised free medical care for life. Where the hell is it? I've got a mouth full of rotten teeth and I can't afford to have them pulled out and get false teeth. The dentists are too expensive, like all medical stuff. It's always all about the money in America, that vets don't get good care. I don't like to be lied to. Thanks, V.A. for nothing. You are liars. The V.A. in Roseburg built a beautiful dental facility there and it was only for 100% disabled and lifers. All the rest of us can only just walk by and wish we could be seen. We are not treated well and all of us draftees are looked down upon by lifers. But until you've been on the DMZ of Korea, which is a war zone by the way, and you can be killed there, shut up and help vets get the medical care we need.
Pat Wilson
Wallowa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.