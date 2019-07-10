Me and the kokanee are swimming a little easier now that the EPA has decreed the Lake free of the herbicide Agent Orange. But I did — mid-backstroke — overhear Mama Merganser remark to her handsome drake: “Now if we could just get rid of those loud, leaky, loathsome power boats and jet skis ...” Her clutch of chicks peeped up in agreement. “And would it kill the two-leggeds to pack out their litter?” queried a passing osprey.
Perhaps in 2020, in lieu of Shaking the Lake, we might consider Giving it a Break. Wouldn’t the Fairgrounds — with its spectator seating and copious parking — be a better venue anyway? Added bonus: the fire brigade is mere minutes away.
C. M. Sterbentz
Enterprise, Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.