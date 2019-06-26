Show your Support for our Great Local Theatre
Wallowa County has many wonderful things, and the OK Theatre is at the top of that list. This summer the old OK turns 100, and there is a huge Centennial Celebration July 12-13 at the theatre and on Main Street in Enterprise. If you love the OK and want to show your support, please consider volunteering for the bash.
There are lots of jobs open, and each shift worked gets a free Saturday pass. Find the volunteer signup online on the OK Theatre’s Facebook page, or come in or call me at NAPA Auto Parts in Enterprise – 541-426-3181. It’s going to be a fun event, and if you can give a few hours of your time we won’t ask you to do it again until the Bicentennial Celebration in 2119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.