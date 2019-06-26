Think before you vote!
After watching the D-Day Memorial in France and seeing all the rows of marble crosses, I started thinking of the countless Americans who gave their lives for our liberty and freedom from the Revolutionary War to the present day. It saddens me to know that there are people in our country who would throw their sacrifice away for a false promise of power and “Free Stuff.” Think very carefully before voting for a socialist agenda. God bless America.
Mike McLain
Lostine, Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.