To the Editor:
The decision to make it easier to kill wolves and open the door to wolf hunting and trapping marks a sad new low for wildlife conservation in Oregon. The state’s wolf plan is now disturbingly and destructively at odds with the best available science. Attempts to improve the plan were tragically shot down by commissioners that are shockingly out of touch with the majority of Oregonians.
Amaroq Weiss, Senior West Coast Wolf Advocate
Center for Biological Diversity
Tucson, AZ
