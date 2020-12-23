The city of Wallowa had a celebration of Christmas in its Main Street Park on Friday evening, Dec. 4!
I was thoroughly disappointed when I received my Dec. 9, issue of Wallowa County Chieftain and not one mention was made of that grand gathering.
Aleta Neal
Lostine
