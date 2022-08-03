When I moved to Wallowa County, one of the primary attributes I was looking for — and found — was a sense of community, one that promised, “If you are stuck on the side of the road, I’ll stop and help.” Or, if you’re struggling with a health issue, “you can count on me to assist where I can.” I have been on both sides of the equation and it works.
We can do better however. The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo is a community event that is fun for locals and gives us a chance to show visitors what makes this place so special. I attended the Saturday night event and, for the most part, had a blast. The athletes (human and animal) were stellar, giving as much as they got. The fans were fun, courteous and clearly loved the show. The rodeo is a true cultural treasure.
However, the announcer, Jody Carper, needs to leave his continued cheap political shots out of the event. He seems to be playing to a TV audience in order to improve ratings, rather than lifting up what makes the rodeo and this community special. Let’s bring people together in celebrating the athletes, our community and our country.
We can do better.
Oh, and to those drivers who move to the other lane when you can safely do so in order to pass a cyclist (and that’s more than 90% of you). Thanks for being drivers I brag to others about.
