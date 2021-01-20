Our checks are arriving in the mail in unmarked envelopes. They are labeled "Not a bill or an advertisement. Important information about your Economic Impact Payment."
The news media has been calling our $600 a "Stimulus Check." It is not a paper check but comes in the form of a plastic card.
Many of us do not open what we think is junk mail. I personally open every envelope that comes to me since my credit cards also come that way. I urge people to be on the alert.
Cathryn Paterson
Enterprise
