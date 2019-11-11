Dear Editor:
I can't fathom why our city councilors would knowingly lower their town's standard of living (as per their proposed "new, improved" Annoying Terrorizing Vehicles ordinance). What could possibly justify exposing their citizens to more noise, exhaust and accidents?
"Because Sumpter and Union are doing it" (the main reason given at last week's public hearing) just doesn't cut it for me. If/when Sumpter and Union reinstate public hangings, will we follow suit as well?
My innate cynicism notwithstanding, I smell an "off-road" rat.
Respectfully submitted by,
C. M. Sterbentz
Enterprise
