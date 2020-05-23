Many thanks to the editor for the recent article about my new business, Wallowa Valley Cleaning Products. We hope to make Wallowa County proud.
The original, printed article incorrectly stated that I had enjoyed a fancy legal career working for three huge, famous companies. Actually, I spent my 35-year career supplying these big fancy companies, but never worked for them. And I did earn college and law degrees, but it was at age forty, after seventeen years of night school. It took so long because I had to earn the money for each term working as a salesperson, janitor, and lawnmower. Not fancy. After that, I did have a good business career and the long years of night school showed our three children that dreams can be achieved through sustained hard work. Then I got my real education when I learned that most lawyers were less like Abraham Lincoln, and more like a year-old pile of dead cats.
Mike Harvey
Joseph, Oregon
