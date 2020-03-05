To the editor,
This letter is designed to clear up all the misconceptions regarding the recycling center. Yes, there is no glass or metal recycling but all else is still recyclable. The white paper must be white. It can have printing on it, of course. Shredded paper should be bagged. Junk envelopes are fine but if there is colored paper inside that should go in the newspaper/magazine bin. I open all my mail since my credit cards come in unmarked envelopes.
Any craft paper, cereal boxes, etc. should go in with the cardboard. The cardboard should be flattened, if possible. Unfortunately, waxed milk containers or papers coated with plastic (for example, pet food bags) must go to the landfill.
The plastic bottles should have a top like milk jugs, water bottles and mayonnaise jars (no yogurt-style containers) and the lids should be removed. Nothing small like pill bottles or Styrofoam or clam shells, regardless of the number in the triangle on the bottom can be recycled. They too must go to the landfill.
Starting in July, only plastic bottles, etc. with numbers 1-3 on the bottom will be recycled so bring in all those plastic bottles before July.
The recycling center is not closing, otherwise why would the county be spending our tax dollars on improvements if it was closing?
All this information came from several conversations I had with Mike at the center. Keep on recycling!
Cathryn Paterson,
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.