To the editor:
We are so excited that Joel Fish is running for sheriff of Wallowa County. We first met him when he came to interview for chief of police for Enterprise. We were so impressed that he took the time to introduce himself to businesses and people in Enterprise and Joseph. Joel wanted to move to the Pacific Northwest from North Carolina. When he learned about the job opening he was excited to apply for It. He and his family came out ahead of the interview to see and learn more about this area. He fell in love with it and hoped that he would be hired and could move his family here.
We think Joel would be an excellent choice for sheriff. He is very involved and visible in the community. He definitely has the credentials since he’s been involved in law enforcement for several years. He is a man of integrity. He has a quiet strength about him, is fair and honest and looks for the good in people. He is a good leader, a peacemaker and tries to bring people together. Joel is a problem solver. He has the qualities that we think would be an incredible asset to our county. You definitely have our vote Joel.
Don and Diane Gritzmacher
Joseph, OR
