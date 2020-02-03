To the Editor,
The Hurricane Creek Grange #608 recently distributed dictionaries to all schools in the county including the SDA and the home-schoolers. The dictionaries are designed for third graders and come with a personalized bookplate inside the cover.
The Grange has been doing this for many years. The Grange also donates school supplies to the early grades in the County.
Cathryn Paterson
Enterprise
