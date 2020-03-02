Dear Editor,
I would like to acknowledge my support for Chief Joel Fish for sheriff of Wallowa County in the upcoming election.
I have known Joel and Cathy since their arrival four years ago in Wallowa County. Cathy Fish serves in a nonprofit community organization with me and is a good friend of mine. Both Chief Fish and Cathy are interested in and enthusiastic for the community of Enterprise and Wallowa County.
Chief Fish has an impressive 27-year background in law enforcement. Twelve of those are in management. He retired as a captain from the Catawba County Sheriffs in North Carolina. I urge you to review his extensive resume.
I know that Chief Fish loves Wallowa County and the people here. He takes a special interest in the protection and well-being of Enterprise School children. Chief Fish is there every morning to keep a protective eye on the kids as they start their school day. He also works at developing positive relationships between the students and law enforcement.
Actions speak louder than words, and Chief Fish's actions are on display every day. He is keeping our children and community safe and informed.
I'm voting for action that will benefit us all greatly. I’m voting for Chief Joel Fish for our next sheriff.
Sincerely yours,
Diana Collins
