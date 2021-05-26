It seems lately that our government is indecisive as to how to best administer the oversupply of COVID-19 vaccine resource nationwide due to individuals refusing the procedure. Distribution to populations in India, where the pandemic is out of control, is a good plan.
My solution, accompanied by lifting economic embargoes of food, fuel and medicines to our adversaries, specifically Iran, North Korea and Cuba, is to provide this surplus of COVID vaccine to these nations, using U.S. military medical personnel, amongst others, to administer them, and without preconditions.
My Christian faith demands this course of action: "Do not take revenge, my friends, but leave room for God's wrath for it is written, 'It is mine to avenge; I will repay,' says the Lord. On the contrary: 'If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him water to drink...' Do not overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good." (Romans 12:19-21)
Perhaps our politicians could learn a thing or two: kindly words of advice spoken by the ancient Hebrews and Christians (and Muslims likewise) before continuing hellbent on a reckless arms race, where our military spending as percentage of our national treasure, is now the highest, "in the history of the universe" (Mario Cuomo). They might be pleasantly surprised by the results.
John Walker
Enterprise
