I attended the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30 and it was a great event. However, there was one exception: the rodeo announcer who saw this as an opportunity to spew his political views on attendees.
I drove more than five hours each way to watch a rodeo and contribute to the local economy by dining and lodging in Joseph. Not to listen to some guy spout his views on "there are people trying to destroy our country," freedom of religion and prayer, and saying the code phrase "Let's Go Brandon." Keep your political views to yourself. It's a rodeo, not a Trump rally, pardner.
I am as patriotic and proud of America as the next person. But while many in your crowd may respond to this announcer's dog-whistle remarks, others don't. Let the riders carry the American flag, pledge allegiance to that flag and celebrate America — but leave the nasty, angry political remarks for your friends and family. We don't all agree with you — and this politicizing has no place at a family rodeo event that attracts people from many parts of Oregon and states beyond.
We loved our visit to beautiful Joseph, but won't be coming back to Chief Joseph Days until you get back in the saddle of showing respect to all of your patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.