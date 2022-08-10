I attended the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30 and it was a great event. However, there was one exception: the rodeo announcer who saw this as an opportunity to spew his political views on attendees.

I drove more than five hours each way to watch a rodeo and contribute to the local economy by dining and lodging in Joseph. Not to listen to some guy spout his views on "there are people trying to destroy our country," freedom of religion and prayer, and saying the code phrase "Let's Go Brandon." Keep your political views to yourself. It's a rodeo, not a Trump rally, pardner.

