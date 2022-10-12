Make America great again. Somehow there are misled people who think this means something bad. To the rest of us it means:
Make America a safe nation of law-abiding citizens again.
Make America great again. Somehow there are misled people who think this means something bad. To the rest of us it means:
Make America a safe nation of law-abiding citizens again.
Make America affordable to support yourself and family in again.
Make America free from the blatant hypocrisy of the left again.
Make America one nation under God again.
The list could go on endlessly with the great things America has and does stand for. So to use MAGA as some sort of a supposed slur just sounds like a ridiculous way to try and bully anyone who votes Republican.
The policies of the left have brought Oregon closer and closer to the chaotic states of California and New York than our citizens of all the political parties are comfortable with. No one here wants the whole state full of lawless, drug-addicted, car-jacking arsonists, like Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, etc., seem to attract. The root cause of the situations in these Democrat-run cities is a lack of ability of their leadership to handle the human condition through common-sense governance. Those cities are the proof of this right now. People want a change.
It’s time Oregon had a Republican governor and Republican leadership on down the line. People are fleeing the Democrat-run cities of our state because they are neither prosperous or safe there. If you can’t save yourself, you can’t save or help anyone else. Common sense. I’m voting for Christine Drazan. She can definitely make this state a better place whether you are a liberal or a conservative.
Juli Soots
Joseph
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.