Before marking their ballots, all voters should carefully read the statements by each major state party that appear on pages 19 (Republican) and 23 (Democrat) of the Oregon Voters Pamphlet. Those statements are certainly revealing of what is important to each party.
The Democrats’ statement does not use the word “Republican” a single time, nor does it criticize any Republican, whether currently holding office or a candidate for one. They bring to the readers’ attention the accomplishments Democrats have achieved, and what more they wish to accomplish.
On the other hand, the Republicans’ statement blames the Democrats for every ill known to mankind, even mentioning (twice) Gov. Kate Brown, though she is not even on the ballot in 2022.
On that subject, Juli Soots, of Joseph, penned an interesting diatribe in last week’s Chieftain, decrying how the phrase MAGA has been used by “misled people” as an insult caused by “the blatant hypocrisy of the left,” and defending those who want to “Make America Great Again.” Since Dan served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, we find it objectionable that America needs to be great “again” — America has always been great, if never perfect.
Ms. Soots then lists just a few items that she considers necessary to make America great again, among them: “law-abiding citizens” (ironic, considering that the titular head of her party has scoffed at laws his entire life) and becoming “a nation under God again.” She must know something we don't know — that God is nowhere to be found in the USA is news to many of us Christians and Jews out here. Or does she mean we must all believe and worship exactly as she does or it doesn’t count?
Then of course she talks about the “drug-addicted, car-jacking arsonists” in big cities — another Republican talking point that requires that we all BE AFRAID, be VERY afraid! Personally, we're more afraid of armed election deniers who stormed the United States Capitol in 2021 and a couple of lesser state capitals in 2020, and are very likely planning a repeat performance if they don’t get their way in 2022 and 2024. Most of them would proudly claim to be MAGA adherents.
Ms. Soots should simply have submitted her last paragraph in support of the Republican nominee for Oregon's governor and left off the bulk of her letter, with its blatant exaggerations and half-truths.
