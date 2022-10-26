In response to Dan and Jan Blair’s comments on my letter to the editor in the Oct. 12 Wallowa County Chieftain:
America is great and we have to work to keep it free. Thanks for supporting our freedoms with your public service, which is always a family endeavor.
On lawlessness: The FBI has “scoffed“ at laws and the DOJ has been caught fostering politically motivated corruption such as burying information on and hiding Hunter Biden’s laptop and Ashley Biden’s diary. The Steele dossier was paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign. This should trouble everyone. That’s not justice. That’s a mafia style of governing according to what gang is in power.
Since you were wondering what I meant by “one nation under God,” I meant exactly that. A nation under God. Not a godless nation. How you worship God is your business and a guaranteed freedom and right under our Constitution.
It is not fear but common sense to find lawless behavior unacceptable. All military folk in particular know this, that’s why we have a military. It’s lawless to riot in the streets or in the Capitol, and they both warrant the same correction. Once again our Constitution protects our freedoms but defends our persons from lawlessness through the ability to govern ourselves through elected leaders and enforced ordinances.
I was amused by the advice to submit only the last paragraph of my letter. My return advice would be to submit all of yours but the last paragraph. We don’t need to make our opinions personally directed in this forum. It feels like in general people are expressing their opinions more appropriately these days, as we should. I was pleasantly surprised to see my letter published.
