My wife and I have attended Chief Joseph Days for many years and attended the Rodeo this year on Saturday night after vising with friends in the Hospitality Room. In addition to being an elected official in Washington State, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, competing in many rodeo arenas, owning a second business and home in Wallowa County, our Wallowa County business has been a Chief Joseph Days sponsor for years.
We appreciated and understood the need for announcer Jody Carper’s words of support for those who served this country and his expression of American pride and patriotism. After giving many talks on the American flag and patriotism, writing a booklet on flag etiquette, explaining the meaning of and leading the Pledge of Allegiance, my children placing my words in a booklet, I receive appreciation from many people for my words, just as we appreciated Jody Carper’s patriotic words.
We were appalled reading some were not appreciative, nor apparently understood, Jody Carper’s words of patriotism and thanksgiving for living in a country founded on God-given values where freedoms are taken for granted. Today forces work to divide us. Jody Carper’s words offered encouragement to come together, overcoming all that tries to divide and destroy us.
To those who object to his words of pride for living in the greatest country the world as ever known, we ask that you think of the freedoms you take for granted and how you would feel if you did not have those freedoms.
