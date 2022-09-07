My wife and I have attended Chief Joseph Days for many years and attended the Rodeo this year on Saturday night after vising with friends in the Hospitality Room. In addition to being an elected official in Washington State, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, competing in many rodeo arenas, owning a second business and home in Wallowa County, our Wallowa County business has been a Chief Joseph Days sponsor for years.

We appreciated and understood the need for announcer Jody Carper’s words of support for those who served this country and his expression of American pride and patriotism. After giving many talks on the American flag and patriotism, writing a booklet on flag etiquette, explaining the meaning of and leading the Pledge of Allegiance, my children placing my words in a booklet, I receive appreciation from many people for my words, just as we appreciated Jody Carper’s patriotic words.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.