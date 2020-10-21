I grew up in Wallowa County in the 1950s and ’60s reading the Chieftain. Now 50 years later, I’ve been amused at the opinions expressed on the upcoming presidential election. Many of you are trying desperately to change your neighbors’ minds about the candidates.
You’d be far better off having coffee together and discussing the weather. Because it doesn’t matter how you vote on national or even state matters. Multnomah and Lane counties will deliver Oregon’s Electoral College votes to Biden/Harris no matter what you think. The best you could do is help Medford send a Republican 2nd District congressman back to Congress.
However, you’ll have to get off the “Hate Trump” bandwagon to do so. Can you say “Speaker Pelosi” four more years?
Ed Glenn
Boardman
