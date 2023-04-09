To whom it may concern,

I have lived in Wallowa County for around 10 years now and lately, I have been bombarded with adverts for the "Greater Idaho" movement. Being curious I decided to do a little digging. The results shocked me and were so bad I made a YouTube video about it. Suffice it to say these "join Idaho" persons are NOT all they are cracked up to be. Using the power of the internet I was able to 'transport' my house to Twin Falls Idaho. My house value went from $610,000 down to less than $300,000! Now people are quick to state, "but your property taxes will go down!". No they won't! And here's why. Around 80% of this counties budget comes from Salem. In order to continue funding our schools at the same levels we will need to more than triple our property taxes. That, in addition too, cutting staff and forcing kids to learn with far fewer staff available. Not only that but consider that when you retire your house is your largest asset going into your golden years. Now which would you rather retire on? I'd rather take $610k over $300k any day! And imagine trying to get a home equity line of credit when your house is only worth half as much!

