I appreciated Ellen Morris Bishop's article about electric vehicles in the Dec. 9, Chieftain.
EVs are truly the future of personal transportation. They have to be; otherwise, we don't have a future at all. Life and civilization on planet Earth are doomed by global warming if we fail to transition from fossil fuels. Even widespread adoption of EVs may come too late to save us.
My only quibble with the article was the quote from Susan Badger-Jones of Wallowa Resources' Community Solutions Inc., in which she opined that rural people "... need 300 miles on a charge and all-wheel drive." The range problem can be solved, even for existing EVs, by a continued expansion of the charging infrastructure, which is proceeding apace, and by a revised approach to travel. Drivers of EVs who want to maximize the range of their vehicles will choose to stick to secondary highways (ceding the interstates to the 18-wheelers), set their cruise controls to the speed limit and accept (even enjoy) the need to take breaks from driving while their vehicles charge. Travel will certainly require more advance planning, but will be enhanced by a newfound sense of adventure.
I don't know what prompts Ms. Badger-Jones' belief in the need for all-wheel drive (AWD), but I suspect that it has to do with negotiating wintry roads, in which case I have to disagree. My opinion is that good winter traction tires are vastly more important than AWD for winter driving. Think about it: AWD gets you exactly nowhere if your tires don't grip. Good tires, and the grip they provide on slick roads, are of primary and fundamental importance. Based on my own experience, I'd even say that, in winter driving conditions, a front-wheel-drive car with good studless winter traction tires (Bridgestone Blizzaks are my favorite) will outperform an AWD car with just all-season tires. So I'd hate to think that anyone would be deterred from early adoption of electric vehicles by a mistaken belief that they need AWD.
Terry Hiatt
Enterprise
