Please vote in the 2022 election! Whether Democrat, Republican, Independent or nonaffiliated the American government is under attack and you must be heard. American elections have been challenged with unjustified claims to question their validity. Voter suppression is common in many states through purging registrations and making it physically difficult to cast a ballot. The forces behind this effort to overthrow the American government seem willing to go to any lengths to accomplish their purpose. What is the purpose of armed poll watchers?
The "foot soldiers" of this group are the “Oath Keepers,” the “Proud Boys” and associated groups of "white supremacists." Now comes the Republican National Committee who have defined the riot of Jan. 6 at our nation’s Capitol as “legitimate political discourse.” These groups have not shown a desire for peaceful discussion, just the opposite.
When completing the election ballot, it is important to know the background of our candidates and not just their rhetoric. Unfortunately for those of us with Republican leanings, endorsement from the RNC, which is sympathetic to a violent takeover of the government, should be "red flag" and further research would be justified. Don’t just vote the party line. Investigate.
The extremists on both sides count on the majority in the middle failing to vote. Save American democracy. VOTE!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.