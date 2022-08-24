Many of us were surprised by the appearance of House Rep. Cliff Bentz, who held town halls that were seemingly scheduled last minute with little to no media attention.

But this was precisely what Cliff Bentz wanted to do after receiving news that his opponent — Joe Yetter — had completed a district-wide road trip in early August. During Cliff's town halls, he and his campaign team maintained that these town halls were "official Congress business." Bentz's campaign team kept these town halls largely underpublicized, so Bentz could get away with campaigning on the taxpayer's dime.

