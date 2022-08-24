Many of us were surprised by the appearance of House Rep. Cliff Bentz, who held town halls that were seemingly scheduled last minute with little to no media attention.
But this was precisely what Cliff Bentz wanted to do after receiving news that his opponent — Joe Yetter — had completed a district-wide road trip in early August. During Cliff's town halls, he and his campaign team maintained that these town halls were "official Congress business." Bentz's campaign team kept these town halls largely underpublicized, so Bentz could get away with campaigning on the taxpayer's dime.
Bentz can use taxpayer money to travel throughout his district if it's associated with his term as our congressman. Meanwhile, Bentz is holding town halls in every county of CD-2, maintaining that he's there for his people, while using the time he spends in each district to campaign for his upcoming reelection.
Once the House breaks for campaign time, Bentz will likely call on the fact that he has already visited every county in his district and not grace us with his presence again. The last thing we need is to reelect a big-money-funded politician who happens to be a lawyer and knows his campaign finance laws and who uses our hard-earned taxes to fund a hush-hush campaign tour of CD-2.
Cliff sits on over half a million dollars given to him by super-PACs and chooses to use our tax dollars to fund his secret campaign tour.
