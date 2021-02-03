Coronavirus is not our gravest health concern.
Research out of the journal of Health Policy and Planning (vol. 34, issue 6) presents compelling data reminding us that even in the midst of a global pandemic, we face sustained and unrelenting global health challenges. While the impact of COVID-19 has been far-reaching and what many might call devastating, it is not unique in this regard.
The data and predictive models used by these researchers shows that upwards of 595,379 childhood deaths each year can be attributed to not breastfeeding according to the global recommendations from WHO and UNICEF. They also estimate “that 974,956 cases of childhood obesity can be attributed to not breastfeeding according to recommendations each year. For women, breastfeeding is estimated to have the potential to prevent 98,243 deaths from breast and ovarian cancers as well as type II diabetes each year.” They go on to explain “The Lancet Series on Breastfeeding estimated that >800,000 child deaths globally and cognitive losses totaling US $302 billion per year were attributable to not breastfeeding according to recommendation...”
Coronavirus is a real and serious concern, but for those of us promoting the WHO/CDC recommendations and supporting national and global policy for the sake of saving “just one life,” we might ought to consider what other changes we could make in pursuit of that goal. We could start by thinking about how we feed our children.
Rebecca Patton
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.