In response to Roger Hockett letter ("Peaceful protesters are to be admired," July 1), there were bigots in the "old" days and will be forever where there is hate or misunderstanding, but it is not just an African-American problem. Other groups are vilified also.
It is wrong, but will not be solved by rioting, flag burning, intimidation, destruction of monuments and personal property. It will only intensify mistrust and animosity from those the protesters want to reach. This mutual respect must come from within each individual heart to realize it is wrong to deride anyone. That goes for both sides. The change can come through individual censure when we hear or see defaming ridicule.
Now to the protest in Enterprise. Look at Seattle. The Black Lives Matter group started out peaceful, but now look at it. Under the name of the BLM, atrocities and murders are being committed. When this group came into Wallowa County under the banner BLM, what were her residents to think? When the protesters operate under the BLM label they are suspect by association.
Both sides of the issue were told to expect trouble, so mistrust came from the beginning. I applaud the people who stood peacefully to give aid to the police if necessary and to see that no rioting or vandalism occurred. That is their right and obligation. Feelings ran high and it was a shame that some of the "protectors" had to taint the image of peace-loving ones. We can only abhor such actions and do.
As for the protesters, it is also a shame that their banner name has been compromised by the violent elements who want to destroy our country, but hope they realize that ALL lives matter and that more than their race faces ridicule and prejudice.
Carol McCrae
Wallowa
