The first time I met Bob Jackson was in the Cabbage Patch on Skookum Creek. During our walk, Bob measured several huge pine and fir trees, always with that impeccable grin as he wielded his steel tape, and never mentioned the words "board feet." I soon came to believe he was the most enlightened forester in the world.
Bob's forestry discussions were disarmingly compelling. In his ponderous but lilting voice, he would say: “In eco-forestry, you want to emphasize keeping your prime seed stock and hab-tat. You need to think most about hab-tat." If all land managers treated their forests with the sensitivity Bob did, there wouldn't be a forest conflict.
Bob and Leo Goebel's 160 acres on Alder Slope won numerous forestry awards. It produced sawlogs, even though it didn't appear to have ever been logged. But "The 160" also produced wildlife, water, biodiversity and scenic beauty.
Bob Jackson proved that some of the world's wisest people are tucked away in the far corners of the globe. His voice conveyed an almost tree-like dialect, akin to Tolkien's ents: a patient prose preventing too much brilliance from overwhelming the recipients of his wisdom.
Bob Jackson loved and enjoyed life, and changed lives. He spent his making a difference with the subtleties of a living druid.
Ric Bailey
Winthrop, Wash.
