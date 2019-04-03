I was troubled by a few points Ms. Lathrop made in her guest editorial last week re: the Joseph Branch Trail. First, her claim that the all-volunteer group somehow had sinister, hidden motives for revising the details of their exhaustive study over a six-year period. I would kindly remind Ms. Lathrop that minds greater than ours consider change to be the key ingredient in any process and/or progress.
Second, her anti-tax scare tactics: Who wouldn't prefer if we could wave a magic wand and summon a fairy-billionaire to clean up our taxi superfund sites, repair our crumbling infrastructure, save the same and yes ... create safe community recreation opportunities.
In a state without sales tax, the 'Kicker' is a ridiculous waste of revenue.
Cathy Sterbentz
Enterprise
