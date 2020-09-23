I had no intention of replying to Maury Bunn ((Trump's accomplishments are numerous, Sept. 2, 2020), which was a response to my letter a week earlier. I figure everyone is entitled to their opinion.
But I've come to find out that his letter was not an opinion nor was it original writing or thought. The statements in his letter were taken verbatim from a January 2019 White House press release. Mr. Bunn merely copied portions of the press release word for word and tried to pass it off as his own writing.
The entire press release can be viewed online and is full of propaganda and misleading information. It includes some of the 20,000 lies that have been attributed to the president and his minions. It is sad that the Chieftain was duped into printing this obvious plagiarism.
Ken Hohmann
Wallowa
