Remember — that Idaho was the home of Frank Church, a 24-year U.S. senator. In 1964, Church was the floor sponsor of the national Wilderness Act. In 1968, he sponsored the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, and he gained passage of a 10-year moratorium on federal plans to transfer water from the Pacific Northwest to California. Church was a Democrat.
Remember — that Cecil Andrus, also a Democrat, was a U.S. senator from Idaho, and then governor of Idaho. He served as secretary of the interior under President Carter, and then came back to Idaho and served as governor again. From his obituary in The New York Times: “In 1988, during a dispute with the federal government over the storage of nuclear waste in Idaho, he won new supporters when he ordered state troopers to block a railroad car filled with nuclear waste from entering a storage site.” He also vetoed a strict anti-abortion law, citing Idahoans’ belief in individual liberty.
When I moved to Wallowa County in 1971, there were more registered Democrats than there were Republicans, and Democratic Congressman Al Ulman, from Baker, was a popular and powerful member of Congress, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.
Think — that the Boise Valley is one of the fastest growing places in the United States —and it is growing Blue.
Changing borders is a difficult and messy business, and, if successful one time, might cause you to call for its readjustment just a decade or two later.
