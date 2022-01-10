In reference to the Checklist for Republican Standards submitted by Stephen Ducat (Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022), I offer the following:
The midterm elections are only 11 months away. Many of us in Wallowa County might have some uncertainty about which of the upcoming 2022 candidates are really worthy of the Democrat brand.
Given the high standards set by President Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, not every would-be politician could measure up.
To aid in that determination, I’ve put together this convenient checklist. Our aspiring representatives should:
• Rail against CNN-fueled culture war phantoms like White Supremacy Theory, but never define what the "fair share" is that the super rich should be paying.
• Believe the right to restrict another’s freedom without due process is a fundamental duty.
• Argue against science-based public health guidelines.
• Promote medical treatments that have no evidentiary support.
• Fight for the interests of transgendered people in sports and support Title IX.
• Pretend that the BLM rioters who have caused billions of dollars in property damage are “peaceful protesters.”
• Assert that in spite of losing the Electoral College, Hillary’s loss to Trump was stolen with the help of the Russians.
• Insist that requiring identification to vote is contrary to maintaining integrity in our voting system.
• View foreign dictators like China’s Xi Jinping and Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro as role models for American leadership.
• Believe in open-border policy while at the same time supporting higher wages for low-skilled workers.
• Teach our children that if they’re white, they’re oppressors and that if they’re black, they’re oppressed.
• Believe that Black Lives Matter unless they’re in the womb.
Feel free to use this handy checklist to see which local Democrat candidates might deserve our vote. Sweeping generalizations are incredibly helpful to the public dialogue, so I wanted to play my part in keeping the Chieftain balanced for those of us voting D.
