The mid-term elections are only 11 months away. Many of us in Wallowa County might have some uncertainty about which of the upcoming 2022 GOP candidates are really worthy of the Republican brand. Given the high standards set by Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene and, to some extent, Cliff Bentz, not every would-be politician could measure up. To aid in that determination, I’ve put together this convenient checklist. Our aspiring representative should:
• Rail against Fox-fueled culture war phantoms like critical race theory but say nothing about the super rich paying their fair share of taxes.
• Believe the right to infect others with a lethal disease is a fundamental freedom.
• Argue against science-based public health guidelines.
• Promote medical treatments that have no evidentiary support.
• Fight for the interests of 0.1% but oppose “elites.”
• Claim that the Jan. 6 MAGA coup plotters and cop killers were actually “freedom-fighting patriots.”
• Assert that in spite of losing the Electoral College and popular votes, as well as numerous Republican-supervised recounts, Trump’s 2020 victory was stolen by a vast conspiracy of Democrats and RINOs.
• Insist that suppressing the vote and nullifying elections are really what the Founding Fathers intended.
• View foreign dictators, like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, as role models for American leadership.
Feel free to use this handy checklist to see which local GOP candidates might deserve our vote.
(0) comments
