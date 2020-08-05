I was not asked nor paid to write this. I was brought up in a small North Dakota town where my father owned a weekly newspaper. When I was 7, my “family chores” consisted of working in the newspaper plant, leaving me with a life-long understanding of the value rural weekly newspaper provide.
My wife and I own a home, commercial property and a business in this beautiful county. This letter is not about us, but about the Chieftain. I met Don Swart Jr. in the mid 1980s, and he gave me a tour of the Chieftain’s production facility across from the Range Rider. I worked with former publishers Dennis Lund and Rick Swart and am honored to know Gail Swart.
Recently, Jennifer Cooney, Chieftain general manager, helped me with an advertising campaign for Wallowa Mountain Properties. Her ability to be patient and pleasant despite my punctilious way resulted in her developing a solution exceeding my expectations. This reminded me of rural newspapers’ value.
Many larger sources provide news and information around the world, but do they provide, or care to provide, what is relevant to Wallowa County? Is what they report reliable and accurate? Through their editorials and news coverage the Chieftain provides information on local issues while having the responsibilities of being Wallowa County’s cheerleader and watchdog.
Large news and internet sources care less about the losses wolves caused Rod Childers, since his losses appear insignificant when compared to the grander issues these sources report on. But the Chieftain cares enough to publish articles bringing to light and explaining the local significance of issues like this. The Chieftain gives citizens an opportunity to learn about, voice their opinions, and work together to solve local issues.
Across the nation many newspapers have gone out of business. Realizing this, my friend, Congressman Dan Newhouse, introduced a House Bill seeking financial relief for our nation’s local newspapers. In a press release he said local newspapers “are essential to ensuring the public remains informed by providing in-depth perspectives that inform their readership regarding local current events”. He continued saying the bill “can begin to help our newspapers remain resilient and continue to provide important information and updates to our rural communities.”
Wallowa County enjoys a wonderful asset in the Chieftain with its dedicated staff committed to making Wallowa County the best place possible. Thank these people for what they do with their stories, donated advertising space, time and often their own dollars to support Wallowa County. Be sure not to ever lose this valuable asset.
Lt. Col. Skip Novakovich, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Kennewick, Wash.
