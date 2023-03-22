Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

When we pick up our Chieftain, my husband and I like to sit down for a hot cuppa and read our favorite sections to each other. One of those is Wallowa County Voices. We enjoy reading about people who grew up here, those who moved away and returned and recent arrivals.

When asked their favorite thing about the county, most respond with warmhearted praise for the natural wonders of mountains, lakes and rivers. Many respond that it is the friendliness of the people or a combination of the two. When asked what advice they would give newcomers, most advise, "don't change it. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.