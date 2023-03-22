When we pick up our Chieftain, my husband and I like to sit down for a hot cuppa and read our favorite sections to each other. One of those is Wallowa County Voices. We enjoy reading about people who grew up here, those who moved away and returned and recent arrivals.
When asked their favorite thing about the county, most respond with warmhearted praise for the natural wonders of mountains, lakes and rivers. Many respond that it is the friendliness of the people or a combination of the two. When asked what advice they would give newcomers, most advise, "don't change it.
The March 8 Voices column put a sad spin on this advice. The interviewee stated, "We might be part of Oregon, but we're not down in Salem where it's all blue. We're not blue. We're not Democrats here."
This might be surprising to Marion County, home to the city of Salem, where 47.7% of voters voted Republican in the last election, or to those in Wallowa County, where 31.6% of Wallowa County voters voted Democratic. Ignoring these people takes a big eraser.
It wasn't the sentiments of the interviewee that made me choke on my tea. It was seeing my home newspaper add to the divisions already tearing this country apart. Not doing basic research to find out that, while it may be an opinion, it is not fact seems irresponsible.
I know you fact-check letters to the editor, so why not fact-check the Voices column? Or end a printed interview before the vitriol kicks in?
Every major world religion espouses a version of the Golden Rule or dictates, "Love thy Neighbor." Now there's good advice. And I have to ask: Shouldn't a family-friendly newspaper avoid normalizing the meanness taking hold in this country?
