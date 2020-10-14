I look forward to finding the Wallowa County Chieftain in my mailbox every Wednesday. It's great that our community newspaper celebrates our schools and community efforts while many small-town papers have folded and folks are resigned to social media and internet sources for their local news.
My thanks to the editorial crew and contributors who do their best to provide this news source every week. It's a hard job. I don't always agree, but always appreciate the effort. Keep going, Chieftain.
Mike Midlo
Enterprise
