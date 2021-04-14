I am updating a letter I wrote in 2002. Here is the original letter called “Civic Pride?”
“The smokers in front of the Pioneer Guest Home dispose of their cigarette butts in the same time-honored manner as the nearby well-dressed tourists do — on the street.
“A tour of the Enterprise downtown area will show many other examples of missing civic pride. City Hall is badly in need of paint and the beautiful Carnegie Library has crumbling and leaking foundations and no handicap access. There is also the matter of the swimming pool repairs, expensive clocks at confusing intersections, the need for well-maintained year-round public toilets, lack of parking for shoppers since storekeepers and their staff park in front of their stores, handicapped access to these same stores, etc.
“So, at what socio-economic level does civic pride start? With our teenagers and residents of ‘Halfway’ homes or with our elected officials and community businesspeople?”
Let’s address the positive first. The clock has been fixed, the library has an elevator thanks to our librarian, Denine Rautenstrauch. The staff at the courthouse (a landmark) endured many years of construction and now this building is ADA compliant, too.
The pool was removed and, when the weather allows, we have an ice rink. Maybe a permanent indoor ice rink could be a dream for a wealthy donor to our city. And we have public toilets near the tennis courts in the park. Thanks to many soccer fans, we now have a permanent indoor arena and our young teenagers are improving the skateboard park.
Parking is still an issue and handicap access to many stores will never be possible, but at least the Oregon Department of Transportation is improving the handicap/stroller ramps. There is the sign coming into town — that looks great.
City Hall did not get its coat of paint since unfortunately, it burned down. After much delay, the town now has a beautiful City Hall and a large fire hall.
Improvements to many heritage buildings have been made but there are still many empty stores. Wild Carrot Herbals is a new addition as are other stores too numerous to mention. The OK Theatre looks great and includes ADA bathrooms. When COVID-19 hit the community, it seemed to halt much of the downtown remodeling. On the corner of River and Main, there are several buildings undergoing improvements although the Litch Building has put a new meaning to the words “Coming Soon.” Admittedly, it will be an eye-catching building when finished.
Due to a lack of space, I neglected many improvements being done in this town so there is civic pride but it will be years before tourists can exclaim, “What a great little town Enterprise is!”
Cathryn A. Paterson
Enterprise
