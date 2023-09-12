In response to the Sept. 6 article “Judge Sides with Environmentalists in ‘Eastside Screens’ Case:” It’s a shame that a court needed to tell the Forest Service that it must follow bedrock environmental laws that have been in place for decades.
Completing a full public process and taking a hard look at the environmental impacts of their actions is the least they should be doing, especially when considering such a wide-ranging decision affecting over 7 million acres of public lands. For Greater Hells Canyon Council, litigation is always a tool of last resort, and in this case it was necessary.
There is plenty of forest restoration work to be done, but those who say the Screens were “getting in the way of it” are blowing things out of proportion and parroting the same industry talking point we’ve heard for decades. An in-depth review of the Forest Service's own forest inventory data found that large ponderosa pine and grand fir are found together on only 8% of all plots in the region. So while this may happen occasionally, it’s infrequent enough to be dealt with when it happens.
The Screens may be imperfect, but they’re doing their job: protecting the largest 3% of trees on the landscape for the wildlife that need them. And they must stay in place until a permanent rule is enacted — as was always intended. Sen. Wyden and a diverse coalition, including the Greater Hells Canyon Council, nearly reached a permanent compromise in the early 2010s. Perhaps it’s time we try again.
