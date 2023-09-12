In response to the Sept. 6 article “Judge Sides with Environmentalists in ‘Eastside Screens’ Case:” It’s a shame that a court needed to tell the Forest Service that it must follow bedrock environmental laws that have been in place for decades.

Completing a full public process and taking a hard look at the environmental impacts of their actions is the least they should be doing, especially when considering such a wide-ranging decision affecting over 7 million acres of public lands. For Greater Hells Canyon Council, litigation is always a tool of last resort, and in this case it was necessary.

