Recent commentators in the Chieftain pages, Devin Patton and Michael Reagan, have made claims that conservatism is "under attack," and that it's somehow a "scary time" for conservatives.
This doesn't jibe with recent events. While the attack on the Capitol was identified as perpetrated by conservatives, that needs a deeper look. To (briefly) clarify, it's not conservatism to attack and harm others, to lie or obfuscate, to believe in falsehoods, to steal or cheat, to destroy others' property, to deny responsibility for one's actions then to blame others for those same actions, or to subvert the Constitution. Nor are these behaviors any part of liberalism. Rather, these actions describe criminality and those Capitol marauders chose crime over lawful behavior. To avoid holding these people accountable, and those who aided them, or to claim that doing so is falling prey to anticonservative revenge is confusing conservatism with cowardice of the truth.
Conservatives and liberals must rely on truth — that which comports with fact or reality — as the primary guiding tenet for all. This allows for clarity as well as increased understanding; and that, then, promotes respect for one another. So, conservatives don't need to feel threatened, nor should liberals. But, criminals, on the other hand, cannot count on escaping due justice or public outcry.
Lyn Westhoff
Wallowa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.