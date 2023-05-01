One thing was apparent at the candidate/ballot measure sponsored by the Wallowa County Chamber and Rotary Club of Wallowa County on Sunday, April 30 — we love and appreciate our hospital and health care services. In 2022, Wallowa Memorial Hospital was named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States for the fifth time in six years.
With that in mind, I'd like to switch to health care in Idaho. On April 1, the Idaho State News published a report stating that out of 50 states, Idaho ranks lowest in the number of doctors per 100,000 people: 183.3. Oregon has 309.2.
Last March, two hospitals, one in Emmet and one in Sandpoint, closed their labor and delivery departments. More are expected to close in the coming months. An essay in the Idaho Capital Sun on April 7 showed the results of a survey taken by doctors in maternal care: 48 doctors expect to leave the state, 27 said they may leave, and 42 said they were staying. When asked if Idaho’s restrictive abortion laws contributed to their consideration of leaving medical practice in Idaho, 73 said yes, and 2 said other reasons.
Any counties joining Idaho will be subject to its laws and the repercussions of losing doctors, such as higher infant and maternal mortality. Although some exceptions are made for pregnancies caused by rape and incest, Idaho does not provide exceptions for serious, life-threatening pregnancy complications. Idaho now has one of the lowest numbers of specialists in high-risk pregnancies, known as maternal-fetal medicine respondents, 2.3 per 10,000. These doctors are the most exposed to losing their licenses or going to jail for trying to carry out their Hippocratic Oath.
Although there are many reasons to vote no on Measure 32-007, health care considerations rank high on the list of priorities for quality of life. We were told all this measure does is send the issue to our county commissioners to study twice a year, with no end mentioned. A similar measure was on the ballot once before in 2020, but with a stipulation that the commission meets three times a year. Wallowa County voted against it.
The chance of this bill passing the Oregon Legislature or U.S. Congress is slim. I would rather not see county commissions spend time or taxpayer dollars studying an issue that should have been settled the first time we voted no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.