The county weed levy is up for renewal in May. I was a member of the Wallowa County Weed Board and was involved in obtaining voter support for passage of the first county weed levy. We were worried that voters would feel that a levy of 13 cents per $1,000.00 of assessed property value was too costly.

Since then, a second county weed levy in 2018 of 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value was passed by Wallowa County voters. The current county weed levy assessment remains the same as the second.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.