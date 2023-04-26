The county weed levy is up for renewal in May. I was a member of the Wallowa County Weed Board and was involved in obtaining voter support for passage of the first county weed levy. We were worried that voters would feel that a levy of 13 cents per $1,000.00 of assessed property value was too costly.
Since then, a second county weed levy in 2018 of 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value was passed by Wallowa County voters. The current county weed levy assessment remains the same as the second.
Our ranch has cost-shared with the Wallowa County Weed Program to treat weed infestations on both owned and leased properties. Our ability to engage with the county in a cost-share agreement providesus with the incentive to address weed infestations over a longer-term treatment period and on a larger scale than if we alone were addressing weed infestations. This relationship has been especially beneficial in treating yellow hawkweed and other noxious weeds that are difficult to control without long-term treatment programs. Another advantage of the cost-share program enabled by the weed levy is the guarantee that a certain amount of funds is available annually to support the county weed-treatment program.
As a rancher who uses the cost-share program and appreciates other contributions of county residents and land management agencies to the weed program, I fully support the proposed weed levy. I will vote “yes” on the levy and urge other residents to do the same. Our contribution will be well-spent.
