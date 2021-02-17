It still boggles my mind that folks still think this coronavirus is a hoax.
Last week, I texted my cousin, an intensive care nurse in Sacramento, "How you doing? Still stressful at work I'm sure."
Her response: "Girl ... you can’t even imagine the horror of it all. ... I'm used to people dying but this is everyday. ... 2-3/day. ... I’m working 16-hour shifts every shift no breaks or help. ... It’s bad ... exhausted ... but hanging in there ... sad knowing that everyone in the unit now is going to die ... less than 10% make it out. There was this lady that just died two days ago ... she said she didn’t have coronavirus and that it was a hoax this was just her asthma ... OK yeah, where is she now? Dead!!!!"
Please share so folks stay vigilant.
Rowan Cypher
Lostine
