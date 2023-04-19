With all the chaos at America’s southern border and the problem with immigration, we must start looking at the source of the problem and not the millions of people at the border trying to get into the United States.
The source of immigration starts in the country of origin these people are coming from and no one in the media is talking about. We must start solving and start helping these in their country of origin — Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, etc.
We will never fully understand these people, homeless and begging for entry to the United States, as it currently stands. If countries in South America can’t get the help from their own government, it is time to step in and resolve their issues. It might be dictators ruling people in the wrong way. That might mean we engage militarily in these poorly run countries and reinstate order.
People leaving deplorable conditions I can understand, but to continue with the immigration problem indefinitely, as it seems we are doing, is not the answer. Nipping the problem in the bud will be action well-taken. Neither the Trump administration or the Biden administration are or were taking serious action where the problems are precipitating. As it is now, the problem is just getting worse at the southern border with Mexico. You cannot be effective in running the country “America First” as the Trump administration tried to do. It failed.
We live in a global world. Spreading democracy is a solution.
