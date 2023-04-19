With all the chaos at America’s southern border and the problem with immigration, we must start looking at the source of the problem and not the millions of people at the border trying to get into the United States.

The source of immigration starts in the country of origin these people are coming from and no one in the media is talking about. We must start solving and start helping these in their country of origin — Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, etc.

