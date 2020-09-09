There is so much going on, mostly bad, I hardly know what to comment on. Most importantly, it seems, is the attack on law enforcement.
Sadly, but very much expected, Joe Biden has it all wrong. What he does is constantly lie about everything Trump. His entire campaign message is anti-Trump. He makes up lies out of the blue.
Sadly, now, he is suddenly speaking out against all the rioting. It was not even mentioned during the Democratic National Convention. Biden recently crawled out of his underground burrow and is finally commenting on the senseless rioting and, of course, it is all the fault of President Trump. Totally wrong. It is the fault of, and enhanced by, Democrat-run cities. These cities, by the way, encourage the mischief by doing nothing (Portland, Chicago, Seattle, etc.) and these dunderhead governors and mayors scream out to blame and defund the police.
The antipolice hysteria is frightening since these folks are our main protection during these troubling times. If Joe Biden should somehow prevail and become the next president, then things will continue to get worse. For one thing, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and other left-leaning looney tunes will be calling the shots. Joe Biden, who has trouble putting an entire sentence together, will merely be the mouthpiece.
Progressivism is not the American way and is just a cover word for radical socialism. The further you go to the left the more something resembling communism will be the result.
In conclusion, I strongly urge all those who plan to vote to choose President Donald J. Trump as he is doing an excellent job in spite of all the attempts to discredit him. The Democrats and their fellow travelers in the D.C. swamp are pulling out all the stops and calling Trump what they are. What "they" are is a horde of frantic lefties like the super-negative recent Democratic convention. Their convention had, basically one message and that was to "Crush Trump."
Stormy Burns, USN (Ret.)
