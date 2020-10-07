I’d like to clear up some misconceptions about the DEQ Grant Program mentioned in the Chieftain (Quota of ‘marginalized’ needed for recycling grant, Sept. 21, 2020).
These grants are designed to help all communities in Oregon, especially rural communities, with managing materials. The primary purpose of these grants is to help fund projects centered on waste prevention, repair and reuse, composting, and proper recycling programs within communities. Grant applications can be submitted by private businesses, local governments, schools, tribal governments and nonprofit organizations.
The maximum number of points that can be awarded to a grant application is 100, including “focus points.” The maximum number of focus points that can be awarded is 20. It might help to think of them in terms of bonus points. Many projects in the past have been funded even though they did not receive any focus points.
Focus points simply help to spotlight needs, issues, or events that have been significant in Oregon. That’s why this year’s focus points include projects that have had to be adapted to COVID-19 impacts to your communities. The focus points for the 2020 grants also target “historically marginalized communities.”
While this phrase is often thought to solely mean racial groups, it has a larger meaning to include all groups that are often overlooked, underserved or underfunded, such as seniors, veterans, people experiencing disabilities and others. For a project to receive focus points it can incorporate one or both of these areas.
I encourage everyone with a qualifying project to submit an application. Applications should clearly explain the goal of your project and how your project will reduce negative impacts to the environment and to human health.
The main focus of my position is to provide technical assistance to the 18 Eastern Oregon counties on waste reduction, repair and reuse, recycling and composting. I consider it a privilege to work with Eastern Oregonians.
If you’d like to learn more about our grant program, we encourage you to visit our grant website or contact Laurie Gordon at Laurie.GORDON@deq.state.or.us or 541-633-2029.
Laurie Gordon, regional specialist
Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Bend
