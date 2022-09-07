Today I went to Safeway and the first thing I saw was a notice that the sale prices of everything in this fruit display was “digital only.” This leaves out many of our visitors and regulars to this store. A friend of mine has been walking to the store to get small amounts of groceries. He does not have a cellphone. He has an old rotary phone, he doesn't get the benefit of these ads.
The paper ads have taken the $10 for $50 benefit away. In small print in the paper is a $5 for $25 but it is digital only. In a time when groceries are getting more expensive for less merchandising, people are having a hard time paying their rent (if they are lucky to have a place to live), pay their utilities and other bills, buy gas. Every day the media mentions the problems with food needs yet Safeway/Albertsons has chosen to ignore these people. In the ad Aug. 17 there was cheese for $.74, blueberries for $.97, orange juice for $1.83. These are just examples of the “digital only offers.” These foods are nutritional especially for children. I get SNAP, which I am grateful for, but that doesn't cover the basic cost of living. Everything has gone up in price, utilities, rent, gas, etc.
I have another friend who drives out of town to do her shopping. She doesn't want to encourage Safeway/Albertsons markets to make more money on the backs of the poor while the entitled get the benefits. I have gone to Safeway for years. If there was another big grocery store in our area, I would change. I am thoroughly disgusted with this trend to help the rich and step on the poor. Shame on you! Are you going to “digital” oatmeal, bread, vegetables, meat, eggs? Look around you and see the poverty, talk to some of the people, see how they feel about the changes.
I may have SNAP dollars but I still look for the buys. It is time to take back our benefits and tell the CEOs we will not sit around and let the rich tell us we must have a cellphone to get special prices. I for one do not want “big brother” knowing every step I take, where I am and where I am going. So far we haven't lost our “Just For You.” There is little privacy left in this world. At least let the grocery store be safe.
I know our store here in Enterprise can't do anything about this but if enough people get together and let the big guys know that they can't get away with robbing the poor, maybe we can get something done.
