Today I went to Safeway and the first thing I saw was a notice that the sale prices of everything in this fruit display was “digital only.” This leaves out many of our visitors and regulars to this store. A friend of mine has been walking to the store to get small amounts of groceries. He does not have a cellphone. He has an old rotary phone, he doesn't get the benefit of these ads.

The paper ads have taken the $10 for $50 benefit away. In small print in the paper is a $5 for $25 but it is digital only. In a time when groceries are getting more expensive for less merchandising, people are having a hard time paying their rent (if they are lucky to have a place to live), pay their utilities and other bills, buy gas. Every day the media mentions the problems with food needs yet Safeway/Albertsons has chosen to ignore these people. In the ad Aug. 17 there was cheese for $.74, blueberries for $.97, orange juice for $1.83. These are just examples of the “digital only offers.” These foods are nutritional especially for children. I get SNAP, which I am grateful for, but that doesn't cover the basic cost of living. Everything has gone up in price, utilities, rent, gas, etc.

