David Arnold continues to claim the Wallowa Union Rail Association (WURA) could successfully run trains between Elgin and Joseph with a dedicated management structure. ("Other Views," June 7.)
Actually running trains and maintaining tracks require substantial ongoing infusions of money, regardless of management style and volunteer work. Presently very expensive repairs must be made for a train to safely navigate the canyon!
The U.S. train system was built based on significant financial and political gains. In Wallowa County, logging companies and mills wanted to transport vast amounts of trees and lumber to mills and lumberyards out of the area. Roads and vehicles at that time made trains the only viable option. Modern roads and vehicles now make trucking the obvious choice for transporting goods.
The excursion rides draw train buffs to Elgin a number of times each summer. Passengers see great scenery and eat delicious lunches before returning to Elgin and their cars or bus. The present situation should thrill everyone involved. If the train group concentrated on maintaining tracks between Elgin and Minam rather than pushing to have trains running to Joseph, their overall situation would improve greatly.
Unfortunately, the allure of trains is waning. In the near future, volunteers to operate even the current excursion train schedule may be hard to find. Already railroad enthusiasts represent a small percent of the U.S. population, particularly among those under retirement age. The right of way belongs to Wallowa and Union counties. It should reflect the diverse interests of as many residents as possible. WURA has stifled the most advantageous development of this unique community resource.
Officially dividing the right of way into sections with distinct purposes and management teams would spark real action. Already two distinct sections exist. The Elgin Excursion Train operates between Elgin and Minam. A pedal car enterprise operates on the tracks between Joseph and Wallowa. But the canyon between Minam and Wallowa, the gem of the entire route, is being held captive by railroaders hoping against all odds to restore train service to Joseph.
Rightfully, that stretch should become the vital core as a trail for everyone. This easily accessible, free, outdoor opportunity would greatly enhance our quality of life. Families and friends could enjoy one another and maintain fitness while outside. Many vacationing families include different ages, interests and abilities. This new vision has something for everyone. Even Cycle Oregon could travel safely between Union and Wallowa counties.
Diversifying the utilization of the Wallow Union Railroad Right of Way would maximize benefits for residents and appeal to a variety of tourists year around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.