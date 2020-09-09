The conventions are over. Let me be clear, these were not Democrat/Republican conventions; these were Democrat/Trump conventions.
The Republican Party did not write a platform this year and they would not have been so disrespectful as to use the White House and public offices as a campaign event.
Democrats have accused Trump of locking kids in cages, ignoring laws, encouraging divisiveness by pitting extremist’s against the general public, ignoring a pandemic with a current death toll of 180,000 and more than 1,000 additional deaths per day, creating an economic depression and being unfit to lead the country.
Trumpers claim Democrats will create anarchy in the streets with burning, looting and destruction as occurring in Kenosha, Chicago and Portland, wipe out the suburbs, take away our Second Amendment rights and create a socialist government. Social Security, Medicare, housing subsidies (HUD) and food stamps (SNAP) are but some of the current socialist programs now available in the U.S.
A word about the demonstrations and protests in the streets of America: The citizens of the U.S. are appalled and angry at the police brutality against peaceful demonstrations and marches against unwarranted killing of dark-skinned people. Under cover of the demonstrations, a minority has taken advantage to loot, burn and destroy property (more on this later). These peaceful demonstrations and marches are a constitutional right of the people. The attacks by police and federal troops on these groups are a violation of the Constitution.
The illegal burning, looting and destruction serves Trump’s agenda of creating fear and chaos and is a campaign strategy of questionable candidates who claim to be the solution. If the media can have boots on the ground taking pictures of the rioting, why have the authorities failed to stop the destruction and instead sent in an army of police to gas and roll up the peaceful demonstrators? This is Trump’s world and he must own it.
This divisive and chaotic country is not what U.S. citizens want and demand.
David Ebbert
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.