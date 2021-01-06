Like many of you, we've recently received the latest government economic stimulus payment.
However, we count ourselves among the lucky ones who haven't lost employment or suffered economic harm, just inconvenienced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Because there are so many out there who are suffering more than us, we plan to pass our stimulus money on to one of the many local services that are helping those hardest hit by this year’s economic woes. Several of our friends plan to do the same, and perhaps you will also consider doing so.
Some suggestions: Community Connection, the Northeast Oregon Food Bank (they have to move their warehouse this year — and are supporting more folks than ever in Wallowa, Union and Baker counties!), Building Healthy Families or one of the many other organizations doing good work.
Jon Larson & Randi Jandt
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.